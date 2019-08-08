Downtown Racine isn't perfect, but decent. Racine just paid consultants hundreds of thousands of dollars to tell us what? That we need more two-way streets? Wrong!
Downtown has only four one-way streets and they're only three blocks long. Why change a good design people are used to?
Main Street is a major road going north and south. Consultants want to put stop signs up and reduce lanes. This is insane! If you want to slow down traffic, reduce traffic speeds.
Bicyclists deserve a lane for safety. That's why the City of Racine built a bicycle lane along the lake Downtown.
Moving Monument Square? Where to? How many hundreds of thousands will it cost? Right now it's free, it's an ideal location, plenty of room. Regardless, if you build a new stage (at what cost?) or simply use the mobile stages the City of Racine has collecting dust somewhere (cost is free).
Parking is good, but don't let these consultants tell city leaders the parking rates have to go up to compete with Milwaukee and Chicago. This is Racine, our hometown, keep it simple!
John Younk, Mount Pleasant
