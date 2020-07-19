Youngblood: Thank you, Evers and Mason

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Gov. Evers' "Stay Home" orders were in effect from March 13 until ruled "unconstitutional" by republicans in April; Racine County had a COVID-19 case count of 65 and a death count of two on April 7.

Choosing to ignore science and solid health data, republicans and the WEDC decided staying healthy and alive was not as important as "re-opening the economy."

Our Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned those prudent measures to appease businesses. Consequently, by July 12, Wisconsin set new infection and death records. Racine County at 2,306 confirmed cases and 65 deaths. The state confirmed 34,916 infections and 818 dead.

We'll never know if the "Stay Home Stay Safe" orders would have brought this disease under control; but it did appear to be working until greed kicked in and common sense disappeared.

I agree with Scott Fitzgerald that politicians need to be held accountable. Thank you, Governor Tony Evers and Mayor Cory Mason for responsibly keeping constituents safe and healthy.