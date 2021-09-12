Youngblood: State's taxpayers deserve better

Exactly when did taxpayer dollars in the state of Wisconsin become 'free money' for republican legislators to spend on whim?

Wisconsin GOP Senator Ron Johnson admitted in an article published Sept. 2, in The Journal Times, "Nothing obviously skewed" about the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump lost.

On Sept. 3, we learned current GOP speaker of the house Robin Vos and his assembly commission approved a budget of $676,000 for the "Nothing obviously skewed" election investigation. Giving former GOP justice Gableman "something of a blank check," "empowering him to hire as many investigators as he wants," to probe the results of the "nothing skewed" November 2020 election Trump lost?

Aug. 26, The Journal Times reported Wisconsin's own Reince Priebus, Trump's first Chief of Staff, told Steve Bannon (the special counsel pardoned by Trump for "alleged" money laundering and wire fraud) this investigation would cots "about $680,000 at least to start." To investigate a "nothing skewed" election Trump lost.

Something really smells bad in the State of Wisconsin — and I believe it is elephant poop. The only fraud going on here appears to be from republican legislators.