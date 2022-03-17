Youngblood: Provide the facts

Anyone who has ever had the difficult experience of having loved ones admitted to nursing homes know that it is common practice and protocol to deny entry to anyone when the facility has been exposed to contagious illness. It is routinely done and an accepted fact that when a case of everyday influenza occurs, the entire floor with the infected resident is closed. No one other than staff are allowed. People are in nursing homes because they require constant skilled nursing care. It is the responsibility of the staff to limit exposure and protect residents from illness that can harm and/or kill them in their compromised health situations.