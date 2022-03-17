 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youngblood: Provide the facts

To former justice (?) Gableman and Mr. Vos and Mr. Schmaling.

Anyone who has ever had the difficult experience of having loved ones admitted to nursing homes know that it is common practice and protocol to deny entry to anyone when the facility has been exposed to contagious illness. It is routinely done and an accepted fact that when a case of everyday influenza occurs, the entire floor with the infected resident is closed. No one other than staff are allowed. People are in nursing homes because they require constant skilled nursing care. It is the responsibility of the staff to limit exposure and protect residents from illness that can harm and/or kill them in their compromised health situations.

The dictionary defines "delusion" as "a false belief or opinion." Psychiatry defines delusion as "a fixed, dominating or persistent false mental conception resistant to reason with regard to actual things or matters of fact." Perhaps before anyone is allowed to run for election a simple competency test should be required to ensure the public will be governed by competent and mentally stable representation. I believe the taxpayers of Wisconsin should be refunded all taxpayer dollars wasted by delusional and incompetent investigations when they are repeatedly unable to provide facts and truth to support the need.

Susan Youngblood, Racine

