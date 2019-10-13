Below is a reminder to all of our elected officials of the solemn oath that each of you promised to support and discharge the duties of your elected office —not of your political affiliation — when you asked your constituents to vote for you to take the office you now hold.
To Wisconsin Legislators (local, state and federal), the actual Wisconsin Oath of Office public servants are required to take, Wisconsin statute EB-154 (6/86): "I, (official's name), having been elected or appointed to the office of (title) swear (or affirm) that I will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the State of Wisconsin, and will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of said office to the best of my ability. So help me God."
The Oath of Office for Congressional members: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."
It appears many have forgotten these promises made to "We the People" and God, Himself. Please be aware we and He are closely watching each and every one of you.
