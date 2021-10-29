Young: Oppose street changes

I write to oppose the recently announced proposal to alter Downtown Racine street configurations.
In particular, changes for Main Street to become one lane in each direction with the addition of bike lanes and to replace stoplights with stop signs would be net destructive. The primary reason is that the relatively large car, truck and bus traffic volume in downtown would be slowed considerably, just to promote occasional bicycle traffic.
Downtown drivers’ time is a far more valuable commodity than (much lower volume) bicycle traffic access. Bicycles don’t belong on major thoroughfares.
Fred Young, Racine