The Journal Times reported on Oct. 4 that former Director of Human Resources Timothy Thompkins was given a severance package exceeding $230,000 when he resigned from his employment at the City of Racine. This was approved by the Common Council unanimously without discussion.
I retired from the Racine Police Department after nearly 33 years of service. The article states that Thompkins worked for the city for "almost" eight years and the mayor said "We wish him well in his retirement." Mr. Thompkins did not retire. He resigned. The mayor praised him for his service but the separation agreement states: "The non-disparagement clause states that Thompkins is not to make any statements regarding the city, or city's officers, employees, agents or representatives ... which could reasonably be viewed as disparaging or in any way reflect negatively on the reputation of the city or else his health insurance coverage provided by the city shall immediately cease."
This is an indication that this as not a pleasant parting. It sounds like he is being paid to keep quiet about something. He was also given health insurance until age 62. I had to work almost 33 years to get that. The health insurance I was promised upon retirement is now being taken away and replaced with something that will drastically change my retirement.
This is just one of many examples of irresponsible leadership that has caused the city to victimize its employees and retirees health insurance plans to balance their budget.
