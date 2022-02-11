 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yoghourtjian: Mason is not union-friendly

A recent Journal Times headline touted Mayor Mason as being "Union Friendly." I would like to dispute that.

I worked for the City of Racine for nearly 33 years as a police officer. Upon retirement I received health insurance coverage that was part of a union negotiated contract during my employment. Mayor Mason decided the city could no longer afford that union negotiated benefit and changed it in violation of the contract.

Beware union employees. If he is willing to do that to all the retired city employees, who were union employees, what makes you think you won't be next?

James Yoghourtjian, Mount Pleasant

