After watching Racine County’s Pritchard Park’s Phase 2 on YouTube, it was disappointing to see the amount of walking trails and wildlife habitat that will be lost due to an increased number of parking lots. It appeared the lots ranged from two to four rows on the already impervious roadways, running north and south on Roosevelt Avenue from Highway 11/Durand Avenue to the manufacturing plants near 21st Street.
Already aware of Root-Pike WIN’s plans to handle some of the stormwater runoff through natural filtration and wetlands, but is it possible that the runoff be eliminated through other means, such as green infrastructure? Additional concerns were of the prairie and bush habitat for the wildlife.
Friends of Pritchard Park have thought of different possibilities to accommodate the new parking needs. A couple ideas were one-way angle parking or to utilize Regency Mall’s lot.
Pritchard Park is a valued green space in our community that has always provided hikers, students and everyone with opportunities to explore, enjoy and learn from nature. Once these native green spaces are lost, will we ever be able to regain them?
Mera Yi, Racine
