Yelton: Vote to save democracy

As the daughter of a World War II veteran and history teacher, I must add my voice to many others warning that our democracy is in danger.

The most fundamental feature of a robust democracy is the power of the people to shape their lives and society through the sacred power of their vote. Anyone or anything that makes that vote more difficult to cast or seeks to override the result eviscerates democracy and shifts a society toward autocracy. One political party has led efforts to move us in that direction.

That party has also embraced the creation of "the other" by espousing hatred, lies, division and dehumanization; tools used by authoritarians which lead to violence by making other citizens (political opponents, public servants, journalists, groups that don't embrace their precise beliefs and immigrants) into "the enemy."

To vilify the free press, the very thing that keeps leaders and lawmakers under scrutiny and accountable to the people is also an authoritarian tactic.

Joint chiefs and security heads warned congress under oath during the last two administrations that right-wing extremism in our country is our greatest threat.

I must agree with lifelong Republican, political strategist and presidential party campaign chair Steve Schmidt: “At the end of the day, there's now one pro-democracy political party in the United States of America, and that's the Democratic Party. And I am now a member of that party because of that. I'm a single-issue voter. I believe in democracy."

Please save our democracy with your vote.

Saundra Yelton, Racine