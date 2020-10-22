Yelton-Stanley: Veteran speaks out on election

As a veteran I must speak out. I stand with hundreds of military and national security specialists who have spoken out, including former generals, admirals, national security advisors and directors that have served under multiple administrations even under Trump.

Trump's former secretary of defense, Mattis, who resigned and has never registered with either party called Trump a threat to our Constitution. He stated, "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people. Instead he tries to divide us."

He reminded that the Nazi slogan was “Divide and Conquer” and our answer was and is “In Union there is Strength.” Almost 500 of these dedicated public servants signed an endorsement statement explaining, "We are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, we love our country. Unfortunately we fear for it." They further expressed, "While some of us may have different opinions on policy matters, we trust Joe Biden's positions are rooted in sound judgment, thorough understanding and fundamental values."