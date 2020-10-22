 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yelton-Stanley: Veteran speaks out on election
0 comments

Yelton-Stanley: Veteran speaks out on election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As a veteran I must speak out. I stand with hundreds of military and national security specialists who have spoken out, including former generals, admirals, national security advisors and directors that have served under multiple administrations even under Trump.

Trump's former secretary of defense, Mattis, who resigned and has never registered with either party called Trump a threat to our Constitution. He stated, "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people. Instead he tries to divide us."

He reminded that the Nazi slogan was “Divide and Conquer” and our answer was and is “In Union there is Strength.” Almost 500 of these dedicated public servants signed an endorsement statement explaining, "We are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, we love our country. Unfortunately we fear for it." They further expressed, "While some of us may have different opinions on policy matters, we trust Joe Biden's positions are rooted in sound judgment, thorough understanding and fundamental values."

Perhaps lifelong Republican, former CIA & NSA director and 4-star Gen. Michael Hayden summed it up best by stating his fear: "If there is another term for President Trump, I don’t know what happens to America.” He concluded: “President Trump doesn’t care about facts. President Trump doesn’t care about the truth. He doesn’t listen to his experts.” He said, "I absolutely disagree with some of Biden's policies, but that's not important. What's important is the United States. Biden is a good man, Donald Trump is not."

Rudy Yelton-Stanley, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Paul Jackel: Vote for Biden

Once again, our upcoming presidential election has become a tug-of-war between two political parties with the American people the rope being p…

Letters

Uhen: Factual errors in letters

It has been over 50 years since I’ve written a letter to the editor but there have been too many factual errors in recent letters to ignore an…

Letters

Olsen: Green New Deal

What is the Green New Deal? Its basic tenets include: Medicare-for-All; universal preschool and child care; canceling most college debt, while…

Letters

Johnson: On suckers and losers

Even Fox News reported that Trump considers soldiers who are wounded or captured or die in battle to be “suckers” or “losers.” He escaped mili…

Letters

Johnson: On suckers and losers

Even Fox News reported that Trump considers soldiers who are wounded or captured or die in battle to be “suckers” or “losers.” He escaped mili…

Letters

Paul Jackel: Vote for Biden

Once again, our upcoming presidential election has become a tug-of-war between two political parties with the American people the rope being p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News