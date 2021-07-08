Yelton-Stanley: Preserve our democracy

As we celebrate the independence of our country, I consider those in my family through many generations who have served this country back to the revolution that established it.

The most fundamental feature of a robust democratic form of government is the ease of the active power of the people of that country to shape their society and therefore their lives through the sacred power of their vote.

When anyone does anything to make that vote impossible, difficult, deletes, dilutes or seeks to override those votes, it demolishes democracy. One party has done so in many states across the country to move us in that direction.

Requiring particular ID is a burden on poor citizens. Many do not own a car and with no driver's license or disposable income purchasing a birth certificate, paying for a bus (if there is one) to travel to the DMV (if it is on a bus line) having to take a day off work with no pay perhaps losing that job is an unreasonable burden and prevents participation and many voices.

In many states, republicans have enacted legislation to reduce hours and ballot boxes to reduce participation and laws that allow them to simply overturn the will of the people if not to their advantage.