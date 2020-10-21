Yelton-Stanley: Mishandling of virus

We have had family members in three states get COVID-19 and have lost a family member. Multiple friends and their families have had or currently have COVID-19. I am tired of being stuck in my home due to the disrespect and thoughtlessness of others who think somehow simply wearing a mask is too much of a burden to bear to protect those of us known to be vulnerable to this virus or anyone.

Losing a loved one, not being able to safely open our economy and schools is a burden, not a mask. Just as it is illegal to scream fire in a crowded theater, it should be illegal to put others at risk. Any of us could be an asymptomatic spreader. How did this simple act that has proven to save lives became political? One person deemed to be responsible for 38% of all the disinformation in English started it, others followed. It has been calculated that if we had all adopted this simple effective act over 150,000 people in our country could have been saved. We have only 4% of the population of the world yet over 25% of the cases.