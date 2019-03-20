I am writing to spread the word about the most impressive judicial candidate for Racine County Circuit Court, Branch 7, Jamie McClendon. Her record of service to the city of Racine is a tremendous recommendation for the position she is seeking. She has served the people of Racine well as a public defender which afforded her an expansive range of experience with individuals and families that has made her extremely knowledgeable about the complex and broad range of issues that impact to bring people in front of the court.
Her varied experience spans working with everyone from children to the elderly and from misdemeanor to felony cases. Additionally, she has become well informed about community services that can be brought into play to support those individuals to prevent further damage to the lives of all involved. She views her job as a judge to encompass acting as a bridge to effective problem-solving by constructing her orders so they work to create better outcomes for individuals thereby reducing recidivism and harm.
Her efforts will serve to improve the lives of individuals and families as well as ensure a safer and more productive community for us all. Please join me in voting for Jamie McClendon for Racine County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 7 on April 2.
Saundra Yelton-Stanley
Racine
