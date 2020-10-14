Wyatt: Thank you, essential workers

Since March we have seen a lot of ups and downs navigating our new lives during coronavirus.

The early days of lockdowns were unpredictable and sometimes unnerving. I remember those few weeks when it seemed that toilet paper was more valuable than gold. Luckily, things are more predictable now in large part because our systems are still hard at work getting us the essentials despite the fact that the pandemic is still occurring.

Our health care heroes and essential workers learned how to adapt earlier than a lot of us. They’ve been working tirelessly and around the clock to care for all of us and to make sure we have everything we need. The distribution network that makes sure pharmacy and hospital shelves are stocked was able to work through coronavirus and keep the wheels turning.

My prescriptions have been filled every time I’ve needed them, even during the very early days of the pandemic when I wasn’t sure if they could be. Seniors like me rely on the regular and dependable medical care, and for someone who takes medications like I do, getting them all when and where you need them is key.

It’s comforting to know that the supply chain is working so well, and it makes me more confident that we’ll be prepared when a vaccine is eventually approved.