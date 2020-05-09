Wyatt: Steil took the time to listen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In February, my husband and I, along with others in the community, met with Congressman Bryan Steil to discuss seniors’ healthcare concerns. We wanted to make sure Steil understood why we love our Medicare Advantage plans, a healthcare option for seniors that has taken care of me for years.

Medicare Advantage caters to my concerns by providing preventative care measures such as low drug costs and free fitness classes, which are very important to me. And during this crisis, some Medicare Advantage plans are making the fitness classes available online, which helps seniors to stay active and healthy when they can’t make it to the gym. I have no choice but to exercise daily, in order to keep my health concerns in check.

There’s also options for prescription drug deliveries and virtual care sessions with our medical providers so that we can continue to take care of our health during this crisis. It was a blessing to be able to just have my prescriptions refilled and delivered to my door.