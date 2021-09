Many thanks and much appreciation to the thoughtful person who found my purse in the Washington Ave. Piggly Wiggly shopping cart on Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. and turned it into the store office.

To all women who carry purses, you know your whole life and some history is in those bags.

To you, a stranger, though we have never met, please know how my prayers will continue in thanks for you who cares about other humans so thoughtfully to help.

Bonnie Wunsch, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0