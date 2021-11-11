 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wortock: We need special voting deputies

  • 0

When my mother-in-law was moved to a nursing home in Racine, she was unsteady on her feet, had difficulty with her speech and was easily confused.

Within two weeks, she was strapped into a wheelchair, could not speak coherently and did not recognize immediate family members.

After the partisan elections about two months later, it was reported that the residents of that nursing home had achieved 100% voting participation. The head nurse there was married to the chairman of Racine’s predominant partisan political party — an interesting coincidence.

A second voting experience occurred in Florida while visiting my mother in a senior living center. All the residents were mailed a ballot for a non-partisan election.

Since neither of us knew any of the candidates, we discussed options based on comments overheard by me while a poll worker here in Racine, i.e. always/never vote for the incumbent; liking/disliking someone with the same first name, etc.

There is definitely a need for Special Voting Deputies to provide objective information to voters, i.e. What’s the difference between a partisan or a non-partisan election? What is the difference between a County Clerk and the Clerk of Courts?

People are also reading…

Special Voting Deputies are a first line of defense against voter manipulation — or just simple, ballot-disqualifying errors.

There is definitely a need for more Special Voting Deputies who would personally distribute ballots, make sure each is completed properly and accounting for every ballot.

The required no-cost training would be the same as for every election official.

Gwen Wortock, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Garchek: Our sheriff and vaccines

Garchek: Our sheriff and vaccines

Our noble sheriff, the same one who continues to refuse to enforce face mask mandates under the guise of protecting people's rights — their ri…

Ammon: The short circuit

Ammon: The short circuit

There is a short-circuit in the growing fascination with electric vehicles. One that is potentially very dangerous. For both the environment and us.

Gehne: Lakeview Park property

Gehne: Lakeview Park property

I am dismayed that anyone would even momentarily consider selling the Lakeview Community Center property for a multifamily residential building.

DeMatthew: Hold Vos accountable

DeMatthew: Hold Vos accountable

On Oct. 12, Rep. Robin Vos made this statement, “Attorney General Kaul has sided with the out-of-state billionaires meddling in our elections …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News