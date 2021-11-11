Wortock: We need special voting deputies

When my mother-in-law was moved to a nursing home in Racine, she was unsteady on her feet, had difficulty with her speech and was easily confused.

Within two weeks, she was strapped into a wheelchair, could not speak coherently and did not recognize immediate family members.

After the partisan elections about two months later, it was reported that the residents of that nursing home had achieved 100% voting participation. The head nurse there was married to the chairman of Racine’s predominant partisan political party — an interesting coincidence.

A second voting experience occurred in Florida while visiting my mother in a senior living center. All the residents were mailed a ballot for a non-partisan election.

Since neither of us knew any of the candidates, we discussed options based on comments overheard by me while a poll worker here in Racine, i.e. always/never vote for the incumbent; liking/disliking someone with the same first name, etc.

There is definitely a need for Special Voting Deputies to provide objective information to voters, i.e. What’s the difference between a partisan or a non-partisan election? What is the difference between a County Clerk and the Clerk of Courts?

Special Voting Deputies are a first line of defense against voter manipulation — or just simple, ballot-disqualifying errors.

There is definitely a need for more Special Voting Deputies who would personally distribute ballots, make sure each is completed properly and accounting for every ballot.

The required no-cost training would be the same as for every election official.

Gwen Wortock, Racine

