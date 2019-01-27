Perhaps the current standoff in D.C. could be resolved by establishing accurate facts, i.e.
Partisanship:
- Border security bills generated by both parties, their provisions, and their fates (including the names and parties of those voting for and against).
- Include results, i.e. of the money authorized, money was actually spent. If over, by how much. If under, what happened to the excess money.
Demographics:
- Identify the effect of building a southern border wall in each of the segments that have been completed (reported out in percentages and numbers) by population profile, impact on crime, drugs and/or weapons confiscated.
- Report the same, current statistics for the gaps in the wall.
Overhead:
- Identify the costs associated with the southern border, i.e. staffing, equipment and maintenance, emergency housing, transportation/deportation, processing, administration, law enforcement, etc.
- Identify costs to educate, support,and provide health care to/for illegals.
Verify these facts, report them objectively (no opinions or pejorative adjectives allowed), and disseminate them widely. Sharing a common ground of reliable information is the logical starting point to resolve these and many other issues.
We sent a probe more than 4 billion miles into space: we can provide accurate immigration data. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
Gwen Wortock, Racine
