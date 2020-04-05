Wortock: School closing consequences
Wortock: School closing consequences

Assuming Wisconsin’s school closings will be long term, now is the time to plan to mitigate the consequences.

Student retention rates fall dramatically even over a summer. By Fall, every student will need to be tested for grade placement. Or, the entire school year may need to be repeated. Otherwise, it will again fall to the teacher to teach to every student at the level of his/her ability — to 30 students, over an impossibly broad range of academic competencies, simultaneously. Without changes, anticipate teacher shortages.

There are other successful models of school organization that could be utilized. For instance:

  • Basic school = grades 1-3
  • Primary school = grades 4-6
  • Middle school = grades 7-9
  • High school = grades 10-12

Within each school, students would initially be placed by age. A second-grade student who is struggling with math, however, could attend math class with the first-graders. A third-grade student who excels in reading could tutor others in first or second grade.

Within each grade, class size would be limited to 15. Grade 6 could have four classes — 6A, 6B, 6C and 6D, for instance. These classes could be combined for appropriate subjects or activities.

This model offers greater teacher/student interaction, scheduling flexibility and the enhanced potential to meet each student’s needs.

Perhaps these long-term school closings present an opportunity to re-think the one-size-fits-all system of assigning students to grades only according to a chronological happenstance.

We live in interesting times, no?

Gwen Wortock, Racine

