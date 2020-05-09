Wortock: Referendum results are invalid

On April 7, the vote on a $1 billion referendum for Racine Unified School District was a fiasco.
- Record numbers of absentee ballots were requested. Some were not delivered to voters; some were not returned to the proper municipality; some were delivered after April 7 so they were not counted.
- Some of the required postmarks were missing or illegible.
- Drive-through voting was instituted: the ballots cast were treated as absentee.
- There were no private voting booths for absentee voters: Individuals could be influenced or coerced by family, friends, co-workers or caregivers. There were no knowledgeable election officials to objectively answer questions about voting.
- Dozens of ballots were contested and/or invalid because they were mismarked, spilled upon or torn; some absentee ballots lacked signatures and/or addresses.
- The state Elections Commission needed to be called upon to determine a uniform standard by which a ballot was valid because election officials differed in their interpretations of the rules regarding acceptability.
- During the recount, it was discovered that some remade ballots had been counted twice.
- There was a difference of 66 votes between the original total and the total after the recount: 33 fewer in favor, 33 fewer opposed.
- As explained by The Journal Times, “Draw downs accounted for the reduction in overall ballots…” The draw down process is described as the removal by election officials from the pool of the same number of ballots as those contested.
- Of the original 33,491 votes cast, a $1 Billion referendum was passed by five votes because ballots were chosen at random from a pool: that is, by chance.
In my opinion, the referendum results should be declared invalid. The referendum, the process and the voters’ confidence in the accuracy of election results are too important to be decided by luck.
Gwen Wortock, Racine
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!