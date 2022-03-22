Wortock: Conserve energy now

The cost of energy is becoming an increasing problem. Increasing the supply is a long-term solution: decreasing demand, however, is an immediately available solution.

Decrease gas consumption: form car pools, avoid idling in long lines at drive-ins, and change driving habits such as speeding and jump starts.

Decrease electric consumption by turning off outdoor lights, installing light sensors and/or timers, and reducing daily consumption by running full laundry or dishwashing loads, taking shorter showers and turning off all electronics immediately after use.

Remember the Carter years? Excessive electric consumption was considered unpatriotic. Christmas lights were subdued or non-existent. Even car dealerships found security alternatives and turned off their lot lights.

A kind of camaraderie developed as people felt they were doing something to solve the energy crisis. Participation was the key: neighbors encouraged each other to get involved.

Conserving energy was highly successful then: why not now?

Gwen Wortock, Racine

