I still haven't forgiven The Journal Times for cancelling "B.C." Now, "Frazz" has been dropped. Egad! Need my morning chuckles, grins, and guffaws: please replace the unfunny "Retail" and "Macanudo" ASAP.

Bring back Frazz! Bring back BC!

Gwen Wortock, Racine

