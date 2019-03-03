Bipartisan talks keep breaking down: they keep 'kicking the can down the road.' The left and right will then go back to business as usual, throwing bricks at each other.
Unfortunately, what won't be resolved is a problem that is enormously bigger than any shutdown. It is about the biggest pile of debt, by far, in the history of mankind. The fact is the that the Fed has gone out on a limb and it has no more wiggle room: it will not be able to come to the rescue again.
Some US debts that make things far worse:
- Government debts are $22 trillion
- Household debts are $15 trillion
- US corporate debts are $15 trillion in short-/long-term loans
- The government has obligations of at least $105 trillion to pay for Social Security, Medicare and VA benefits
- The US banks have obligations of $207 trillion in derivatives, high-risk bets they place on interest rates, stocks and foreign exchange
Put it all together and you're looking at total debts and obligations of $364 trillion. That figure is 17 times our GDP!
How much is one trillion dollars? Using $100 bills stacked on top of each other, the stack would go 947 miles high. A stack of 364 trillion $100 bills would go 343,761 miles high — wow!
Robert Wortock
Racine
