 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wood: Power plant regulations

  • 0

Your editorial staff ignored some fundamental information when writing your opinion piece published on Jan. 16 regarding the Oak Creek power plant.

Your argument is that it's a waste of money to impose regulations on coal-burning power plants because the utility companies are already moving away from burning coal.

Isn't it obvious that the reason they are moving away from coal is because of such regulations?

Coal is still cheap and plentiful. It is only because of rules and laws about emissions and dumping toxic metals that the utilities say they are planning a partial switch to natural gas.

Unless you would like to have more arsenic and mercury in Lake Michigan, admit that regulations work and need to be maintained.

Gary Wood, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson: Authoritarian lure

Johnson: Authoritarian lure

Some who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection later confessed that they had been duped by Donald Trump. How could seemingly sane and reason…

Wahlen: Improving ourselves

Wahlen: Improving ourselves

America faces real problems: Inflation has been crippling families, our governments’ debt has mortgaged our children’s future and our educatio…

Wood: How is this a good thing?

Wood: How is this a good thing?

I am curious about why the Wisconn Valley Media Group thinks it's a good thing that the Heritage Foundation gave Wisconsin high marks on their…

Loew: The Grinch and Santa Claus

Loew: The Grinch and Santa Claus

My wife and I built our home here in Mount Pleasant in 1991 and have enjoyed this community. We raised our children and have watched our grand…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News