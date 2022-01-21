Wood: Power plant regulations

Your editorial staff ignored some fundamental information when writing your opinion piece published on Jan. 16 regarding the Oak Creek power plant.

Your argument is that it's a waste of money to impose regulations on coal-burning power plants because the utility companies are already moving away from burning coal.

Isn't it obvious that the reason they are moving away from coal is because of such regulations?

Coal is still cheap and plentiful. It is only because of rules and laws about emissions and dumping toxic metals that the utilities say they are planning a partial switch to natural gas.

Unless you would like to have more arsenic and mercury in Lake Michigan, admit that regulations work and need to be maintained.

Gary Wood, Racine

