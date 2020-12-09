Wood: JT editorial was misleading

Your Dec. 6 editorial regarding the risk of dying from COVID-19 could not be more wrong or misleading.

First, you failed to calculate a simple percentage correctly. One hundred and sixty-nine deaths out of a total population of 196,000 is 0.086%, not 0.00086%. That's quite a difference, especially given the fact you chose to highlight your mistake.

Second, your misuse of death rate data from other causes such as car accidents and heart disease compares apples to oranges. Those numbers are over a person's entire life span, not just the last nine months.

Here are actual data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for Racine County in 2017. In that year, 387 people in Racine County died from heart disease, 37 from pneumonia or influenza, and 29 in automobile accidents, a far, far cry from the "one in six" and "one in 102" that your editorial states. Compare those numbers to the 169 people (now up to 197) who have died so far in 2020 from COVID-19. That's nearly five times the mortality rate due to the regular flu and rivaling the mortality rate due to heart disease, which in most years is the leading cause of death nationwide.