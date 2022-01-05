Wood: Income tax vs. sales tax

Your editorial board's piece on Dec. 26 regarding the income tax vs. sales tax debate raises interesting questions, but you presented the argument in a misleading way.

To say that eliminating the state income tax would result in a "tax cut of roughly $1,700 per household" leaves out a tiny little inconvenient fact. The $1,700 is an average. Those with low incomes would gain practically nothing. Those with higher incomes would save a boatload.

Meanwhile, the sales tax is the most regressive tax there is. Granted, you did acknowledge that the real debate is about shifting the tax burden from higher income to lower income people.

Let's hear why you think that's a good idea.

Gary Wood, Racine

