Wood: How is this a good thing?

I am curious about why the Wisconn Valley Media Group thinks it's a good thing that the Heritage Foundation gave Wisconsin high marks on their election security and integrity scorecard, and at the same time find it "remarkable" (your word) that the foundation also gave a high score to the state of Georgia.

I am sure you realize that the Heritage Foundation's "scorecard" has very little to do with integrity, unless you define "integrity" as limiting access to voting.

Four out of the foundation's 12 scoring categories include the word "restriction."

If you value restricting voter access, then just say so, and don't act surprised when a conservative organization puts Wisconsin in the same category as Georgia.

Gary Wood, Racine

