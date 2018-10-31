Try 1 month for 99¢

There is much talk about the legalization of marijuana, even a non-binding referendum on the upcoming ballot. There are two points I would like to make about this issue.

First, at what point does marijuana in a person’s system impair the individual’s ability to drive an automobile? Are there any tests to measure when impairment occurs? We need hard scientific data to answer these questions and until this information is available, legalizing this drug seems foolish.

The second point is one of health. Many years ago when I was younger and little had been established about the harmful effects of smoking tobacco, many people said it was not harmful. However, some old codgers would say “stands to reason that pulling that stuff into your lungs can’t be good for you.” This old codger would like to say about marijuana smoking “stands to reason that pulling that stuff into your lungs can’t be good for you.”

John Peter Wolter, Burlington

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments