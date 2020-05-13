Wolter: Facts were overlooked

In the past several days many letters have been written to newspapers blaming Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald and the Republican Party for this past messy election with many people crowding at the polls despite the threat of the COVID-19 virus. Evidently, these people think that the election should have been postponed as Gov. Evers suggested. There are some facts that are overlooked in these letters.

Originally, Evers agreed with the Republicans that the election should not be postponed. He then tried to order the postponement on his own, but the Wisconsin courts said he could not do this. Then on about April 2 or 3, he decided to call for a special session of the legislature to pass a law on April 4 postponing the April 7 election. However, this gave the legislature little time to pass such legislation which needs to be crafted, reviewed, edited and then passed by two houses of the legislature. This would be a most unlikely task to perform and do with real care. Such action could begin a precedent of postponing elections for very minor reasons.