March is coming in and with it, St. Patrick’s Day. For many this means the “wearing o’ the green,” celebrating Irish traditions and some pseudo-Irish traditions. One of these pseudo-traditions is imbibing too much.

While some Irish drink too much, most drink temperately and some are teetotalers. Although having a drink or two is fine, drinking too much is not part of celebrating St. Patrick and his memory.

Another false tradition is that of the four leaf clover. Amongst all of the green and shamrocks, one sees four leaf clovers. St. Patrick used the three leaf shamrock to explain the Christian teaching of the trinity to the then pagan Irish.

I don’t know what the four leafed clover stands for unless it is “luck o’ the Irish.” It is far removed from the very Christian, and Irish, belief in the trinity. The four leaf clover is none of that. It is a distraction and even a mild insult to Irish Christian belief.

John Peter Wolter

Burlington

