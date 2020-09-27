Woiteshek: Protection needed for Nigerians

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I recently saw a story on social media that highlighted a report put out by a nonprofit called the International Committee on Nigeria (ICON). The report highlighted a horrific genocide occurring in Nigeria that has received almost no coverage here in the U.S., but should be making headlines from coast to coast.

According to the ICON report, more than 90,000 Christians — mostly women and children — have been murdered in Nigeria over the last two decades. Their website indicates more than 2,500 of those have occurred just this year. The saddest part is that the Nigerian government has abandoned these people and allowed the murders to continue.

The U.S. media and government should not turn a cold shoulder to the suffering of those abroad. We can help by simply taking diplomatic actions like sanctions and sending a special envoy to the region. We can and must stand up for those that can’t protect themselves.

Sally Woiteshek, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0