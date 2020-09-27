 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woiteshek: Protection needed for Nigerians
0 comments

Woiteshek: Protection needed for Nigerians

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I recently saw a story on social media that highlighted a report put out by a nonprofit called the International Committee on Nigeria (ICON). The report highlighted a horrific genocide occurring in Nigeria that has received almost no coverage here in the U.S., but should be making headlines from coast to coast.

According to the ICON report, more than 90,000 Christians — mostly women and children — have been murdered in Nigeria over the last two decades. Their website indicates more than 2,500 of those have occurred just this year. The saddest part is that the Nigerian government has abandoned these people and allowed the murders to continue.

The U.S. media and government should not turn a cold shoulder to the suffering of those abroad. We can help by simply taking diplomatic actions like sanctions and sending a special envoy to the region. We can and must stand up for those that can’t protect themselves.

Sally Woiteshek, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Colwell: We are all immigrants

To all those who admonished our First Lady for being an immigrant, and for speaking with an accent. We all came from immigrants. America was b…

Letters

Evans: A firemen thank you

Thank you to the Caledonia firemen who found me in a total dark basement at Parkview and not knowing what to do after the storm. I was ready t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News