Witherspoon: To our beloved Cynde

C - Caring

Y - Youthful

N - Nice

D - Delightful

E - Energetic

These are just a few descriptive words that come to mind when we think of Cynde Summers. She was a beautiful person, inside and out. She was kind, generous, helpful and thoughtful.

Cynde organized birthday treats for all the kids at the Cops 'N Kids Reading Center for many years. For some kids, this would be the only acknowledgement or celebration that they might have on their special day. We would like to thank her friends Vikki Prochaska and Debbie Weyers with Junior League of Racine who plan to continue Cynde’s legacy of the Birthday Treat Program for the children at the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center.

Cynde volunteered with dozens of organizations throughout her life. She is truly a unique individual and a dream volunteer.

Cynde could warm your heart and light up a room with her sweet and genuine smile. Your spirit will linger as we remember you and miss you forevermore.