Witherspoon: Thanks, Racine police

I'd like to commend the Racine Police Department's finest for their interaction with our kids, ages 2 through 4, recently.

As founder, executive director and teacher of the Cops 'N Kids Reading Center, I took the morning class enrolled in the Margaret Drysdale Reading Program at the center for a walk around the neighborhood. As we walked past the Racine Police Department at 730 Center St., some of Racine's finest came outside to greet the kids. They had huge smiles on their faces, invited them inside, and proceeded to shower them with treasures and souvenirs to take back to the center with them.

They met Chief of Police Maurice Robinson, Deputy Chief Jessie Metoyer and Lt. Martin Pavilonis. The kids were so excited when they got back.

Oh and Kim Stafford, administrative assistant, and Stacey Martinez, transcriber/warrant clerk, at the front desk helped assemble the gift bags for Lt. Pavilonis to hand out to our children in his police uniform. It made such an impact on our kids. One of our students, 3-year-old Jordan told the Lt. and Chief Robinson that he was going to be a police officer when he grows up. Jordan's dad told me that Jordan has always said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Thank you Racine Police Department. Keep up the great work.

Julia M. Witherspoon, Racine

