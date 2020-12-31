Witherspoon: Thanks from Cops 'N Kids

The Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center hosted its 18th annual Holiday Book Giveaway drive-through style Dec. 19 at Festival Hall. A huge thank you to general manager Rikki Ghani and the staff at Festival Hall, Chief of Police Art Howell, Lt. Adam Malacara and the Racine Police Department, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin Inc. Retail Support Center, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin director of operations Ron Tatum, Junior League of Racine, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast and all the wonderful volunteers including students from St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran high schools. Appreciation to WRJN, CBS 58 and The Journal Times for the publicity, and to our sponsors Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Michael’s Signs, Image Management, ULINE and the entire community for helping to make this event a success.