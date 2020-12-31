 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Witherspoon: Thanks from Cops 'N Kids
0 comments

Witherspoon: Thanks from Cops 'N Kids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center hosted its 18th annual Holiday Book Giveaway drive-through style Dec. 19 at Festival Hall. A huge thank you to general manager Rikki Ghani and the staff at Festival Hall, Chief of Police Art Howell, Lt. Adam Malacara and the Racine Police Department, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin Inc. Retail Support Center, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin director of operations Ron Tatum, Junior League of Racine, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast and all the wonderful volunteers including students from St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran high schools. Appreciation to WRJN, CBS 58 and The Journal Times for the publicity, and to our sponsors Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Michael’s Signs, Image Management, ULINE and the entire community for helping to make this event a success.

Working together we were able to put thousands of books into the hands of children.

Happy Holidays!

Julia M. Witherspoon, Racine, Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center Inc. founder/executive director

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Matavka: No blood from a turnip

I have to pay $9 a month for 30 years for the referendum I didn't vote for. Was there a real voter tally? Plus, throwing money at low achievem…

Letters

Hatfield: Amber Alert misuse

When you picture child abduction and Amber Alert, a shadowy figure driving a van or an ominous man lurking at the playground comes to mind. Th…

Letters

Peterson: For the love of trees

If we were not in the middle of a pandemic where people are sick, hungry and dying, the whole tree squabble at the state capitol would be laug…

Letters

Phelps: A very simple answer

The simple answer to a very pointed question asked by Jack Webb on Dec. 18. Why doesn't Racine have its plans readily available for vaccinatin…

Letters

Paige: Well done, USPS

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service and its employees were classified front line and essential. We haven’t missed a b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News