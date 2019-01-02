The Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center hosted its 16th Annual Holiday Book Giveaway on Dec. 22 at Festival Hall.
A huge thank you to Mayor Cory Mason, Racine Chief of Police Art Howell, all southeastern Wisconsin law enforcement officers, fire departments, volunteers, Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler, the FBI, The Journal Times and the entire community for helping to make this event a success.
Working together, we were able to put thousands of books into the hands of so many children.
Julia M. Witherspoon, founder/executive director, Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center Inc.
