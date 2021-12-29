 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Witherspoon: Thank you from Cops 'N Kids

  • 0

The Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center hosted its 19th annual Holiday Book Giveaway Dec. 18 at Festival Hall.

A huge thank you to general manager Rikki Ghani and the staff at Festival Hall; Goodwill Industries of SE WI; volunteer coordinator Cynthy McCrory; custodian/maintenance man and warehouse specialist Sam Strong; Junior League of Racine; Santa Claus (Monica Wade and elves); Chief of Police Maurice Robinson; Racine Police Department; K-9 Missy; FBI, law enforcement officers from southeast Wisconsin; South Shore Fire Department, Racine Fire Department and all firefighters; CNK representative/spokesperson; Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer and inventor of the Lambeau Leap LeRoy Butler III (and his son LeRoy Butler IV); CNK Board of Directors; CNK partner RUSD; all the wonderful volunteer teachers and students from St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran, Case, Horlick, Park, 21st Preparatory, The Real School, Gifford K-8, Red Apple and West Ridge; BMO Harris Bank; Pink Paddling Power; all our veteran and new volunteers; WRJN and The Journal Times for the publicity; and to our sponsors Michael’s Signs, Image Management, ULINE and the entire community for continuously donating/recycling their new and gently used children’s books.

People are also reading…

Because of all of you the event was a huge success and working together we were able to put thousands of books into the hands of children.

We hope you had a great time and wish you Happy Holidays!

Julia Witherspoon, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Duczman O'Connell: Listen up

Duczman O'Connell: Listen up

Politicians say the most interesting things. Senator Ron Johnson said in July he’d support a vaccine mandate for an “incredibly deadly” virus,…

Peterson: Disturbing commentary

Peterson: Disturbing commentary

Ram Bhatia’s commentary on indoctrination is disturbing. He is accusing UW-Madison, an institution renowned all over the world for fostering f…

Pham: The Big Pharma scam

Pham: The Big Pharma scam

“There are some months when I can barely afford to pay for my medicine and my utility bill or groceries. And I'm not the only one.”

Milholland: Endless spending

Milholland: Endless spending

I recently read Rep. Bryan Steil's Op-Ed in The Journal Times and he is right — endless spending will not bring our economy back. Politicians …

Maack: Do not take our park

Maack: Do not take our park

I was dismayed to read that the city has entered into an agreement with a developer to study the feasibility of mixed use development includin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News