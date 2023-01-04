Witherspoon: Cops 'N Kids thanks you

The Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center hosted its 20th annual Holiday Book Giveaway Dec. 17 at Festival Hall.

A huge thank you to general manager Rikki Ghani and Thomas at Festival Hall, Goodwill Industries of SE WI, volunteer coordinator Cynthy McCrory, custodian/maintenance man and warehouse specialist Sam Strong, Junior League of Racine, Santa Claus (AKA Monica Wade and elves), Mayor Cory Mason and Max Love, chief of police Maurice Robinson, the Racine Police Department, K-9 Ramone, the FBI, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and all other law enforcement officers from southeast Wisconsin such as Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Wind Point.

Also Racine, Caledonia, South Shore fire stations and all firefighters. CNK representative/spokesperson, Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer and inventor of the Lambeau Leap, LeRoy Butler III (and his son LeRoy Butler IV); CNK board of directors; CNK partner RUSD; volunteer teachers and students from St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran, Case, Horlick, Park, 21st Preparatory, The Real School, Gifford K-8, Gilmore Fine Arts, Jerstad Elementary, Red Apple, Roosevelt Elementary, Walden Middle School, West Ridge, Greenfield Middle School and University of Minnesota, Twin Cities; Johnson Financial Group; BMO Harris Bank; Pink Paddling Power; Churchmen’s Club; Friends of CNK; a volunteer from Laredo, Texas; veteran and new volunteers; WRJN and The Journal Times for the publicity; and to our sponsors Michael’s Signs, ULINE and the entire community for continuously donating/recycling their new and gently used children’s books.

Because of all of you the event was a huge success and working together we were able to put thousands of books into the hands of children.

We hope you had a great time and wish you happy holidays.

Julia Witherspoon, founder/executive director, Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center Inc., Racine