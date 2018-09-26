Since 1964 Wisconsin has received $218 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to support conservation and public access on Wisconsin’s public lands. LWCF funds are generated from offshore oil and gas royalties. Not a penny of taxpayer funds goes to the LWCF, and it benefits communities all across the state. From the Brule-St. Croix Legacy Forest to parks in Racine and many other communities, every county in the state has benefited from the LWCF.
Right now the Land and Water Conservation Fund is in danger. It will expire on Sept. 30 unless Congress acts. If the LWCF is not reauthorized many projects will not start or be left incomplete, jeopardizing our outdoor lifestyle in Wisconsin. Projects that would not be completed include the Ice Age Trail, which provides outdoor recreation for hunters, anglers, hikers and many others throughout our state, and the planned acquisition of private inholdings in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Acquisitions that will guarantee public access for bass and panfishing, canoeing and camping, and hunting for grouse and woodcock will be lost.
On Sept. 14 a bill that would permanently reauthorize the LWCF, H.R. 502, was passed unanimously by the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee and now waits for a vote by the entire House of Representatives. Speaker Ryan needs to represent the interests of our state and communities and help move the bill forward to save the LWCF.
Noah Wishau, Waterford
