Back on page A11 of the April 24 Journal Times in the article regarding Gov. Tony Evers saying he was vetoing a bill relating to babies born alive after failed abortions, he is quoted as saying:
“We have all sorts of issues to deal with in the State of Wisconsin and to pass a bill that is redundant seems to be not a productive use of time,” Evers said in an April 22 interview. “And clearly I ran on the belief — and I still believe — that women should be able to make choices about their health care. But this deals with a specific issue that’s already been resolved.”
If a woman decides to have an abortion, so be it. This has nothing to do with women’s choice but is about protecting an innocent newborn that previous attempts to destroy it had failed. If it is redundant and has already been resolved, what specific law is in place to protect them and how is the treatment of newborn babies resulting from failed abortions being monitored in Wisconsin since there seems to be no data per the article?
And for those who say this is a rare occurrence, destruction of an abortion-surviving newborn one time is one time too many. I don’t believe, like Evers does, that it is not a productive use of time to try and protect innocent newborn life after attempts to destroy it failed.
Chuck Wise
Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
It’s always men who are telling women what to do and how to feel. Republicans, not less government
I’m sorry but it is all about HER choice. Nobody - not you, any religious group, government or anyone else has the right to tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I don’t see anyone complaining about men who have 10+ kids with different mothers. Sorry, let me add that men especially, have no right to tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body (except for relationships.). Do you tell a woman she cannot use drugs or drive or have a job? I doubt it so back off.
By this logic we may as well pass a law prohibiting cats from operating heavy machinery. If it ever were to happen the cat would be extremely dangerous, but it never will.
This is a very good letter on the issue. What are the responsibilities of the mother and attending physician in regards to an infant who survives an intended abortion has been delivered alive?
We can determine what to do as soon as that ever happens. (hint: it doesn't happen and if it did the baby would be cared for)
Democrat's think the mother should able to check out the baby after it is born and if they don't like the results, they can go ahead and have the Doctor kill the baby. You know, it's the mother's choice.
You sound as dumb as fat Don.
Sad and angry, funny that you cannot contradict my comment.
Your cult leader would be so happy to know you believe his lies. So much for thinking for oneself. Maybe fatso will have you caddy for him?
Granny, granny, granny...why so bitter and angry?
Jealousy
Probably the grits was always the last one picked for dodge ball in school.......and was always the first one out of the game.
Amazing that all of you can still believe someone who has told 10,000 verifiable lies in 820ish days in office...never ceases to amaze me how incredibly stupid people can be.
CC,
They are the bottom of the gene pool and their demographic points to being barely literate, but you have to admire their gullibility and blind faith in the fat buffoon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.