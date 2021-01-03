 Skip to main content
Wise: Reply to Ann McFeatters
Regarding Ann McFeatters commentary in the Dec. 29 print edition about safeguarding democracy, she refers to history and rants how dangerous Trump is. Then she advises the electoral college needs to be abolished. She demonstrates there how dangerous she is!

The founding fathers in their infinite wisdom established this country as a republic along with a constitution and electoral college to specifically protect the rights of the minority from complete dominance by the will of the majority.

Democrats profess to be supportive of and champion minority rights. Her suggestion along with those that support the will to abolish the electoral college to eliminate those minority rights the founding fathers wished to protect is just as dangerous as she says Trump is! Beware!

Chuck Wise, Mount Pleasant

