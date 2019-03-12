If you read the March 3 Journal Times article about Evers' Budget highlights, did you note that it includes the following: "Allow Wisconsin residents living in the country illegally to pay in-state tuition at both UW System and Wisconsin Technical College System schools." And under the K-12 education section of the article, "--- and phase out program for students with disabilities." I guess I know where his priorities are!
Chuck Wise, Mount Pleasant
If only Chuck Wise lived up to his name instead of selectively choosing quotes to support his flawed and incompetent views.
