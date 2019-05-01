Back on page A11 of the April 24 Journal Times in the article regarding Gov. Tony Evers saying he was vetoing a bill relating to babies born alive after failed abortions, he is quoted as saying:
“We have all sorts of issues to deal with in the State of Wisconsin and to pass a bill that is redundant seems to be not a productive use of time,” Evers said in a Monday interview. “And clearly I ran on the belief — and I still believe — that women should be able to make choices about their health care. But this deals with a specific issue that’s already been resolved.”
If a woman decides to have an abortion, so be it. This has nothing to do with women’s choice but is about protecting an innocent newborn that previous attempts to destroy it had failed! If it is redundant and has already been resolved, what specific law is in place to protect them and how is the treatment of newborn babies resulting from failed abortions being monitored in Wisconsin since there seems to be no data per the article?
And for those that say this is a rare occurrence, destruction of an abortion surviving newborn one time is one time to many! I don’t believe like Evers does that it is not a productive use of time to try and protect innocent newborn life after attempts to destroy it failed!
Chuck Wise
Mount Pleasant
