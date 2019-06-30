The days since Officer John Hetland gave his life in the line of duty have been very sad and difficult for not only Officer John Hetland's immediate family, but for his family of fellow officers and for anyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
At a time like this, it's hard to know what we can do to honor his memory.
The residents of our subdivision have replaced their white front-yard light bulb with a blue bulb, or they have hung blue ribbons on their lights.
It may seem simple, but it says we mourn Officer Hetland's death and we support not only our Racine Police Department but the other departments who serve Racine County as well.
Rest in peace, Officer Hetland.
Kathy Wirtz, Mount Pleasant
