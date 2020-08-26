Wirtz: For the common good

In a recent interview by The Journal Times with some local state government elected officials, it was stated that no one was going to tell them when they had to wear a face mask. They cited unreliable scientific evidence, personal choice and how successful Sweden has been in controlling COVID-19 without a lock down or a face mask mandate.

After looking up data from John Hopkins University, I found that Sweden's death rate per million people was actually higher than that of the U.S., 566 vs. 497 as of Aug. 10. If our officials wanted to give their constituents a complete picture Japan should have been included. There the rate is 8.27 per million putting the death toll at over 60 times higher in Sweden and the U.S. as compared to Japan. When one takes in the fact that Japan's population density is way higher than that of Sweden and the U.S. these figures only tell part of the story. Japan cooperated as a country to fight the virus where we here in the U.S. are still insisting on our individual rights and watching as our neighbors and our elderly grandparents die.