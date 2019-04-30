Let’s make something clear: Peter Barca is not currently the secretary of the state Department of Revenue. He is the secretary-designee. While he has been appointed by Gov. Tony Evers, the Republican leadership in the State Senate has refused to give Barca or any of Evers’ cabinet appointees a confirmation vote. This is due to vindictive, mean-spirited, partisan politics at its worst.
Republicans in the Legislature, upset about losing the governor’s race in 2018, first attempted to kneecap the new administration before it even took office with a package of legislation in a lame duck session stripping the governor’s powers, and now they are refusing to even hold a vote on confirmation of his cabinet appointees.
The Walker years were highlighted by a bitter partisan divide. Wisconsin needs to come together to move forward, but the actions of the Republicans in the legislature keep holding us back.
Sen. Bob Wirch
Somers
