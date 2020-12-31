 Skip to main content
Wirch: Set the extreme partisan politics aside
Wirch: Set the extreme partisan politics aside

Just over two years ago, Tony Evers was elected governor by the people of Wisconsin. Unfortunately, the Republican majorities in the State Legislature have fought him every step of the way, from the lame duck session to limit his powers before he even took office to completely throwing out his budget proposal and building their own to now kneecapping his every attempt to fight the spread of and mitigate the damage from COVID-19.

They want to go back to the Scott Walker days of single-party rule. Under Walker, cronyism and corruption were rampant, and any sort of collegiality and respect that had existed between members of opposing parties were thrown out the window in favor of a ruling philosophy that relied on secrecy and railroading. As you would expect, the results for the state were such that the people had had enough and replaced Walker with Evers. In doing so, they called for divided government and compromise.

We have some really difficult and important decisions coming up in 2021 — what looks to be a challenging state budget; how to keep businesses afloat while the economy recovers from the pandemic; and enacting new, more fair voting maps. Citizens must insist on compromise, that Republicans come to the table and work with Evers. They must set the extreme partisan politics aside.

State Sen. Bob Wirch, Somers

