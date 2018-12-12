By now, a lot has been said about the Republicans’ recent “lame duck” power grab. I won’t re-hash the details here. Something most people haven’t heard, though, is just how opposed to this unprecedented action of the people of Wisconsin truly were.
The bills were released to the public late on Friday afternoon. By Monday, the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee was holding a public hearing. In an amazing show of objection, 337 Wisconsin residents came to the State Capitol to testify against the Republican legislation, and 1,087 formally registered their opposition. On the other side, not a single person showed up to speak for the bills, with only two registering in favor.
In my time in the legislature, I have never seen such a lopsided showing. So much for listening to will of the people by the Republican majority.
Senator Bob Wirch, Somers
