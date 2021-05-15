Wirch: Republicans obstructing the budget

The budget process is in full swing as the Joint Finance Committee has taken its first votes.

Unfortunately, the committee’s republican majority voted to take out nearly 400 items that Governor Evers had proposed, many of which are wildly popular with the public, in the best interest of the people and financially beneficial.

Republicans are using the line that most of these are "non-fiscal policy items" that don’t belong in the state budget. Generally, I’d agree we should limit the amount of non-fiscal policy that goes into the budget. However, this is an extraordinary circumstance.

A number of the removed proposals — Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana, raising the minimum wage, ending the "dark store" loophole, repeal of the one week UI waiting period, automatic voter registration, expansion of the homestead and earned income tax credits, a fair redistricting process — have overwhelming public support and have been attempted through the usual legislative process over and over again, only to be blocked by republicans.