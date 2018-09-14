I felt it necessary to correct some misinformation on the dark store loophole from a recent letter to the editor.
During the state senate’s floor session on March 20, all 14 Democratic senators offered and co-sponsored an amendment to fix the dark store loophole. Using a procedural maneuver, all 18 Republican senators voted to stop the amendment from going forward. While the bill as introduced is bipartisan, with both Republican and Democrat co-sponsors, the Republican majority has time and again sided with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce in blocking passage of the bill.
In February, I sent a letter to Gov. Walker, requesting that he call a special session to address the issue. I circulated the letter for co-signers, and while a number of my Democratic colleagues signed on, not a single Republican did.
Republicans in the legislature are trying to have it both ways, saying they support the dark store fix, while behind the scenes, they continue to block it. Let’s be clear — Republicans alone have prevented the dark store fix.
Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers
